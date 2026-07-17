Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.24 and last traded at $75.0850, with a volume of 1502092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.03.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.78.

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Altria Group Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The firm's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is 88.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,401.12. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the sale, the director owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 510 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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