Go Pro
→ Confirm Your Name Before the Letter Goes Out (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

The AI Data Center Boom Is Bigger Than One Stock—These ETFs Spread the Bet

Nathan Reiff
Written by Nathan Reiff | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 17, 2026
Data center building at dusk with illuminated network light trails and solar panels in the foreground.

Key Points

  • Investors can access the data center theme through ETFs that hold REITs, infrastructure companies, semiconductor names and power-related suppliers.
  • The Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF offers concentrated exposure to data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies.
  • The VanEck Data Center Supply Chain ETF is a newer fund that broadens the theme beyond real estate into chips, cooling, power and electrical equipment.
  • Interested in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF? Here are five stocks we like better.

Though a handful of companies have emerged as frequent topics of conversation in AI, investors would do well to remember that the industry is still very much in a developmental phase. It's possible, and even likely, that the list of leading AI companies in the coming years will differ from today's. This is as true of data center companies as any others within the industry, particularly given potential changes to regulations, shifting public opinion on data centers, and the potential impact of new technology.

Investors can approach the data center industry in multiple ways, including individual stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The last of these options may be best for those seeking diversified exposure to the space without making too specific a bet on any particular company. This approach may also suit investors who want to lean into the data center trend without the burden of keeping a close eye on the latest updates and advances.

A Combination of REITs and Individual Tech Stocks With DTCR

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Today

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock logo
DTCRDTCR 90-day performance
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
$27.54 -0.78 (-2.75%)
As of 07/16/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$18.13
$32.79
Dividend Yield
0.87%
Assets Under Management
$2.12 billion
Add to Watchlist
One of the most prominent ETFs in the data center space is the Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF NASDAQ: DTCR. DTCR tracks an index of companies operating data centers and other digital infrastructure, including firms in the real estate and information technology sectors alike. More than half of DTCR's assets are dedicated to REITs, with other prominent sections of the portfolio given over to semiconductor stocks and software names.

DTCR is primarily a U.S.-focused fund, with about three-quarters of its assets invested in domestic equities. It also holds stocks based in China, Australia, South Korea, and elsewhere, making this a good option for investors seeking domestic grounding with some international exposure as well. Although DTCR holds 28 stocks, a small handful of outsized positions dominate the portfolio.

DTCR's performance has excelled this year, with the fund returning over 30% in 2026. This may entice investors otherwise leery of the fund's annual fee of 0.50%, which is quite high compared to most passively managed ETFs.

Leaning Toward Real Estate Brings Higher Dividend Yield

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Today

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF stock logo
SRVRSRVR 90-day performance
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
$30.32 -0.55 (-1.78%)
As of 07/16/2026 04:10 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$28.44
$35.81
Dividend Yield
2.84%
Assets Under Management
$365.84 million
Add to Watchlist
The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF NYSEARCA: SRVR adopts a similar approach to DTCR, following an index composed of companies in the global data and tech infrastructure space, including data center REITs. To be included in the portfolio, firms must generate at least half of their revenues from power generation, digital infrastructure, and connectivity systems. The firms are weighted by a modified market capitalization approach.

The result is a portfolio of 75 names, considerably broader than DTCR, but similarly concentrated at the top with a handful of prominent positions. SRVR leans even more toward real estate investments, with this segment of the portfolio accounting for more than 62% of the fund. With a focus on REITs comes an added dividend benefit, and the fund offers a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Year to date (YTD), this fund has returned nearly 8%, which is less than the broader market but nonetheless fairly impressive considering the AI-related sell-off that has taken place in recent weeks. For an expense ratio of over 0.50%, this may be high, but investors anticipating a resurgence in the space may find that the fee is well worthwhile for stronger returns.

A New Means of Accessing Data Center Supply Chains

VanEck Data Center Supply Chain ETF Today

VanEck Data Center Supply Chain ETF stock logo
RACKRACK 90-day performance
VanEck Data Center Supply Chain ETF
$45.49 -2.02 (-4.25%)
As of 07/16/2026 04:10 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$45.21
$54.75
Assets Under Management
$48.21 million
Add to Watchlist
One of the most recent additions to the data center ETF space is the VanEck Data Center Supply Chain ETF BATS: RACK. This fund launched in June 2026, meaning it is still in its earliest stages of growth and has quite low assets and trading volume for now. Still, compared to funds with a real estate focus above, RACK offers a unique play on the data center industry that may appeal to investors seeking a thorough overview of the supply chain.

RACK tracks an index of data center supply chain firms in the business of building, operating, and powering modern data centers. This means companies building software and hardware, yes, but it also means those providing building and contracting services, electrical support, power management, and more. The 51 companies making up RACK's portfolio are relatively evenly weighted, with no single name recently occupying more than 5% of the basket.

This fund's expense ratio of 0.50% is in line with both of the other offerings on this list. Being so new, it's difficult to assess the ETF's performance so far, so it does present somewhat more of a risk for investors.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Right Now?

Before you consider Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF wasn't on the list.

While Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Nathan Reiff
About The Author

Nathan Reiff

Contributing Author

Learn More about Nathan Reiff
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (SRVR)N/A$30.32-1.8%2.84%41.56Moderate Buy$30.32
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR)N/A$27.54-2.8%0.87%30.39Moderate Buy$27.54
VanEck Data Center Supply Chain ETF (RACK)N/A$45.49-4.3%N/AN/AModerate Buy$45.49
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines