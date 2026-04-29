Alvotech (ALVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0145) per share and revenue of $126.6360 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. Alvotech had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, analysts expect Alvotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alvotech Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of ALVO stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Alvotech has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Alvotech from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alvotech from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alvotech from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alvotech from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Alvotech in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALVO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alvotech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alvotech by 218.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Alvotech by 71.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 19,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter.

About Alvotech

Alvotech NASDAQ: ALVO is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biosimilar medicines. The company focuses on creating high‐quality, cost‐effective alternatives to established biologic therapies in areas such as immunology, oncology and other specialty care fields. By leveraging in‐house research and a vertically integrated manufacturing platform, Alvotech aims to bring approved biosimilars to market more rapidly and with greater cost efficiency than many traditional biosimilar developers.

Since its founding in 2013, Alvotech has built a diversified pipeline of monoclonal antibody biosimilars, targeting blockbuster reference products including adalimumab (originally branded Humira), bevacizumab (Avastin) and ustekinumab (Stelara).

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