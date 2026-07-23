Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Amadeus IT Group to announce earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $1.8904 billion for the quarter.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts expect Amadeus IT Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 0.4%

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMADY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company's platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus's product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

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