Go Pro
→ CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Amadeus IT Group logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.05 and traded as low as $55.47. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $55.4950, with a volume of 44,613 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMADY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Amadeus IT Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock's 50-day moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

(Get Free Report)

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company's platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus's product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amadeus IT Group Right Now?

Before you consider Amadeus IT Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amadeus IT Group wasn't on the list.

While Amadeus IT Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines