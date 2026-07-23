Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.05 and traded as low as $55.47. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $55.4950, with a volume of 44,613 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMADY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Amadeus IT Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock's 50-day moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company's platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus's product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

Further Reading

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