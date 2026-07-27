Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Up 152.1% in July

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,472 shares, an increase of 152.1% from the June 30th total of 3,361 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,265 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMADY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMADY

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

AMADY stock opened at $56.09 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $85.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company's platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus's product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

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