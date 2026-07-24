Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.00.

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Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 49,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,048. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.79. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Leslie Veluswamy sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $108,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,494.65. The trade was a 14.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maryann Bruce sold 2,089 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $86,463.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $825,399.38. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 7,589 shares of company stock valued at $325,139 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,269 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 143.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 140.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amalgamated Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Amalgamated Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amalgamated Financial reported record second-quarter 2026 results, with earnings of $1.10 per share topping estimates of $1.00 and revenue of $96.1 million beating expectations, reinforcing the view that the bank is executing well. Article Title

Amalgamated Financial reported record second-quarter 2026 results, with earnings of $1.10 per share topping estimates of $1.00 and revenue of $96.1 million beating expectations, reinforcing the view that the bank is executing well. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted record profitability, a margin increase to 3.78%, and raised guidance, which suggests improving fundamentals and could support further upside. Article Title

The company highlighted record profitability, a margin increase to 3.78%, and raised guidance, which suggests improving fundamentals and could support further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention was also helped by the company reaching a new 12-month high after a dividend announcement, signaling confidence in capital returns and strengthening demand for the shares. Article Title

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. NASDAQ: AMAL is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank, a fully insured commercial bank with a historic mission of serving labor unions, progressive non-profits and mission-driven organizations. Founded in 1923 by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, Amalgamated Bank has grown into a national institution offering a broad suite of banking services, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, cash management, and treasury solutions tailored to organizations with social responsibility or union affiliations.

In addition to core banking, Amalgamated Financial provides wealth management and trust services, retirement plan consulting and impact investing strategies.

Further Reading

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