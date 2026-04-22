Amarin (AMRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Amarin to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $43.7710 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $1.28. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 18.16%.The company had revenue of $49.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.62 million. On average, analysts expect Amarin to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.81 million, a P/E ratio of -161.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock's fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Amarin by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Amarin by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amarin by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Amarin by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Research upgraded Amarin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Amarin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

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About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker AMRN. Amarin's primary mission is to improve cardiovascular outcomes through innovative lipid science and evidence-based therapies.

The company's flagship product is Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl), a high-purity prescription omega-3 fatty acid approved for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and as an adjunct to statin therapy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

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