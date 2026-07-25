Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Amarin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Amarin Price Performance

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.14 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. Amarin has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 197.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1,816.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker AMRN. Amarin's primary mission is to improve cardiovascular outcomes through innovative lipid science and evidence-based therapies.

The company's flagship product is Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl), a high-purity prescription omega-3 fatty acid approved for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and as an adjunct to statin therapy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

Further Reading

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