Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.16, FiscalAI reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Amazon.com's conference call:

AWS is accelerating — AWS revenue grew 28% YoY to $37.6B (fastest pace in 15 quarters) with a $150B annualized run rate, driven by AI adoption (Bedrock spend +170% QoQ, OpenAI models added, Bedrock Managed Agents previewed).

— AWS revenue grew 28% YoY to $37.6B (fastest pace in 15 quarters) with a $150B annualized run rate, driven by AI adoption (Bedrock spend +170% QoQ, OpenAI models added, Bedrock Managed Agents previewed). Custom silicon is a major growth driver — the chips business has an annualized run rate >$20B (would be ~$50B standalone), with Trainium commitments >$225B, Trainium3 nearly fully subscribed, and Graviton adoption (e.g., Meta) promising material price/performance and margin advantages.

— the chips business has an annualized run rate >$20B (would be ~$50B standalone), with Trainium commitments >$225B, Trainium3 nearly fully subscribed, and Graviton adoption (e.g., Meta) promising material price/performance and margin advantages. Heavy near‑term CapEx and cash flow pressure — Q1 cash CapEx was $43.2B focused on AWS/AI, management warns CapEx growth currently outpaces revenue growth (pressuring early free cash flow), and Q2 guidance factors in $1B of Amazon Leo-related costs and fuel headwinds.

— Q1 cash CapEx was $43.2B focused on AWS/AI, management warns CapEx growth currently outpaces revenue growth (pressuring early free cash flow), and Q2 guidance factors in $1B of Amazon Leo-related costs and fuel headwinds. Retail, grocery and Ads momentum — store units +15%, grocery gross sales >$150B making Amazon the U.S. #2 grocer, faster same‑day delivery and AI shopping tools (Rufus) plus Ads revenue of $17.2B (+22% YoY) expanding partner integrations.

— store units +15%, grocery gross sales >$150B making Amazon the U.S. #2 grocer, faster same‑day delivery and AI shopping tools (Rufus) plus Ads revenue of $17.2B (+22% YoY) expanding partner integrations. Amazon Leo and Globalstar move forward — >250 satellites in orbit, Globalstar acquisition and an Apple agreement, commercial Leo service on track (Q3) with enterprise commitments (Delta, NASA), pointing to a multi‑billion long‑term opportunity.

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Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3%

AMZN traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.04. 68,232,707 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,831,895. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $178.85 and a one year high of $265.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Arete Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,450,040. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,035 shares of company stock worth $28,827,479. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat estimates — revenue $181.5B (+17% YoY) and EPS topped expectations; management gave strong revenue guidance for Q2, which reassures growth investors and supports multiple expansion. Read More.

Q1 results beat estimates — revenue $181.5B (+17% YoY) and EPS topped expectations; management gave strong revenue guidance for Q2, which reassures growth investors and supports multiple expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AWS reaccelerated: cloud revenue grew ~28% and topped estimates, driven by AI demand — investors see higher‑margin cloud and AI services as the core earnings lever. Read More.

AWS reaccelerated: cloud revenue grew ~28% and topped estimates, driven by AI demand — investors see higher‑margin cloud and AI services as the core earnings lever. Read More. Positive Sentiment: OpenAI models coming to AWS Bedrock (limited preview) and rapid product launches (Amazon Quick, Bedrock Managed Agents) materially strengthen AWS’ enterprise AI offering and competitive position vs. Microsoft/Google. Read More.

OpenAI models coming to AWS Bedrock (limited preview) and rapid product launches (Amazon Quick, Bedrock Managed Agents) materially strengthen AWS’ enterprise AI offering and competitive position vs. Microsoft/Google. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major hyperscaler wins: AWS secured a large Meta deal to deploy Graviton cores, and new enterprise contracts reinforce durable demand for AWS infrastructure. Those commercial wins increase revenue visibility. Read More.

Major hyperscaler wins: AWS secured a large Meta deal to deploy Graviton cores, and new enterprise contracts reinforce durable demand for AWS infrastructure. Those commercial wins increase revenue visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is bullish and crowded — firms raised price targets (e.g., Mizuho to $325), which supports upside, but high expectations increase the risk of a short‑term pullback if guidance or margin commentary disappoints. Read More.

Analyst sentiment is bullish and crowded — firms raised price targets (e.g., Mizuho to $325), which supports upside, but high expectations increase the risk of a short‑term pullback if guidance or margin commentary disappoints. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings acted as the proximate catalyst — the report and call came after the bell, so intraday moves reflect real‑time digestion of results and management commentary. Read More.

Earnings acted as the proximate catalyst — the report and call came after the bell, so intraday moves reflect real‑time digestion of results and management commentary. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heavy AI capex and elevated spending: Amazon disclosed very large investments (multi‑year AI infrastructure build‑out), and higher reported capex and operating‑income guidance below some estimates raise near‑term margin concerns. Read More.

Heavy AI capex and elevated spending: Amazon disclosed very large investments (multi‑year AI infrastructure build‑out), and higher reported capex and operating‑income guidance below some estimates raise near‑term margin concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: EU signaled plans to target cloud and AI under new Big Tech rules — could mean higher compliance costs or business constraints in Europe over time. Read More.

Regulatory risk: EU signaled plans to target cloud and AI under new Big Tech rules — could mean higher compliance costs or business constraints in Europe over time. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Minor insider selling: a director sold shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan — typically routine but sometimes watched by investors for signaling. Read More.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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