Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $310.00 Price Target at HSBC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at HSBC from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. HSBC's target price points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock's previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.84.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $259.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $183.85 and a 52-week high of $273.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.16. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,000,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,654 shares in the company, valued at $20,450,040. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,207,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,815,090. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,035 shares of company stock worth $28,827,479. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wernau Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wernau Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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