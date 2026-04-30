Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.77.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $263.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $222.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $178.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,450,040. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 128,035 shares of company stock valued at $28,827,479 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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