Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 19.75% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $290.02.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $263.04 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $222.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $178.85 and a 1 year high of $265.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $176.98 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,450,040. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,035 shares of company stock valued at $28,827,479. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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