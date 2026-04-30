Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $332.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $296.00 to $332.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective points to a potential upside of 27.11% from the company's current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $297.29.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $261.19 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $183.85 and a 12 month high of $272.73. The stock's 50 day moving average is $222.42 and its 200-day moving average is $227.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $176.98 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at $562,815,090. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,035 shares of company stock valued at $28,827,479. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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