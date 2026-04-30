Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Bank of America

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $298.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Bank of America's price target suggests a potential upside of 20.53% from the company's previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Amazon.com from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $307.66.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN traded down $5.83 on Thursday, hitting $257.21. 44,392,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,773,793. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $183.85 and a 52 week high of $273.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.16. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $5,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 499,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,465,945. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at $562,815,090. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 128,035 shares of company stock worth $28,827,479 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wernau Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wernau Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and AWS strength: Amazon beat estimates as AWS grew rapidly, giving tangible evidence that AI demand is driving higher cloud revenue (a primary bull case). Read More.

Q1 results and AWS strength: Amazon beat estimates as AWS grew rapidly, giving tangible evidence that AI demand is driving higher cloud revenue (a primary bull case). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large AI/backlog signals commercial demand: Management highlighted a multi‑hundred‑billion backlog tied to AI customers, supporting the rationale for AWS and on‑prem/chip monetization opportunities. Read More.

Large AI/backlog signals commercial demand: Management highlighted a multi‑hundred‑billion backlog tied to AI customers, supporting the rationale for AWS and on‑prem/chip monetization opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: OpenAI + AWS distribution win: OpenAI models are coming to AWS/Bedrock (limited preview), enlarging Amazon’s addressable market for high‑margin AI cloud services. Read More.

OpenAI + AWS distribution win: OpenAI models are coming to AWS/Bedrock (limited preview), enlarging Amazon’s addressable market for high‑margin AI cloud services. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: New AI product monetization: Amazon rolled out consumer and enterprise AI features (audio Q&A on product pages, expanded Connect agentic tools) that could lift ads/retail and service revenue but will take time to scale. Read More.

New AI product monetization: Amazon rolled out consumer and enterprise AI features (audio Q&A on product pages, expanded Connect agentic tools) that could lift ads/retail and service revenue but will take time to scale. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sellers adopting AI on the marketplace: Amazon says independent sellers are using AI tools to drive sales and cut costs — a positive for GMV and marketplace economics, but incremental to near‑term top‑line. Read More.

Sellers adopting AI on the marketplace: Amazon says independent sellers are using AI tools to drive sales and cut costs — a positive for GMV and marketplace economics, but incremental to near‑term top‑line. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CapEx and margin concerns: Despite the beat, management signaled heavy AI/data‑center spending and rising memory/chip prices — investors fear elevated capex will pressure near‑term operating income. That commentary drove intra‑day weakness. Read More.

CapEx and margin concerns: Despite the beat, management signaled heavy AI/data‑center spending and rising memory/chip prices — investors fear elevated capex will pressure near‑term operating income. That commentary drove intra‑day weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Big‑Tech AI spending scrutiny: Broader headlines warn of $700–800B AI capex across hyperscalers and label some spending a potential misallocation, which raises investor sensitivity to ROI timing. Read More.

Big‑Tech AI spending scrutiny: Broader headlines warn of $700–800B AI capex across hyperscalers and label some spending a potential misallocation, which raises investor sensitivity to ROI timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory & insider signals: EU plans to target cloud/AI services raise compliance risk; a director sale (10b5‑1) is a routine disclosure but can add short‑term selling pressure. Read More. · Read More.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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