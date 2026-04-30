Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Evercore from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Evercore's price target indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $301.84.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3%

Amazon.com stock opened at $259.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $183.85 and a 52 week high of $273.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.16. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,465,945. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,000,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,450,040. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 128,035 shares of company stock worth $28,827,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 63.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $451,642,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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