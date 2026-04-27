Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 1.1% - What's Next?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $260.34 and last traded at $261.0220. 44,759,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 49,713,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.99.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple AI/infra wins: Amazon is expanding its silicon business (Trainium/Graviton families) and just signed a major deal to supply in‑house AI chips to Meta, creating a new revenue stream beyond AWS. Article Title

Multiple AI/infra wins: Amazon is expanding its silicon business (Trainium/Graviton families) and just signed a major deal to supply in‑house AI chips to Meta, creating a new revenue stream beyond AWS. Positive Sentiment: Deepening Anthropic partnership and AI roadmap: Amazon’s multi‑billion AI tie‑ups (Anthropic) and strategy around AI Mode/Gemini-like features are seen as reaccelerating AWS demand and higher‑margin AI revenue. Article Title

Deepening Anthropic partnership and AI roadmap: Amazon’s multi‑billion AI tie‑ups (Anthropic) and strategy around AI Mode/Gemini-like features are seen as reaccelerating AWS demand and higher‑margin AI revenue. Positive Sentiment: OpenAI distribution loosening helps AWS: OpenAI’s move away from strict Microsoft exclusivity opens the door for broader model deployments on rival clouds — a structural tailwind for AWS. Article Title

OpenAI distribution loosening helps AWS: OpenAI’s move away from strict Microsoft exclusivity opens the door for broader model deployments on rival clouds — a structural tailwind for AWS. Positive Sentiment: Content and ad monetization pickup: Wondery landed exclusive multi‑year rights to Oprah’s podcast/library, supporting Prime/Ads monetization and media positioning. Article Title

Content and ad monetization pickup: Wondery landed exclusive multi‑year rights to Oprah’s podcast/library, supporting Prime/Ads monetization and media positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Strong sentiment but near‑term event risk: Analysts remain bullish (several buy calls, higher price targets) and institutional buying (e.g., ARK purchases), yet options-implied moves and a packed earnings/Fed week point to elevated short‑term volatility. Article Title

Strong sentiment but near‑term event risk: Analysts remain bullish (several buy calls, higher price targets) and institutional buying (e.g., ARK purchases), yet options-implied moves and a packed earnings/Fed week point to elevated short‑term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Market backdrop: Macro noise (Fed meeting, geopolitical-driven oil moves) is making investors trim positions in big‑tech names ahead of earnings. Article Title

Market backdrop: Macro noise (Fed meeting, geopolitical-driven oil moves) is making investors trim positions in big‑tech names ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk: California unsealed evidence alleging price‑fixing behavior, increasing legal and reputational risk that could pressure sentiment. Article Title

Regulatory/legal risk: California unsealed evidence alleging price‑fixing behavior, increasing legal and reputational risk that could pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Seller and policy friction + margin/capex scrutiny: Marketplace seller pushback over fee/ad changes and investor concerns about rising capex and margin pressure could dent near‑term profit expectations. Article Title

Seller and policy friction + margin/capex scrutiny: Marketplace seller pushback over fee/ad changes and investor concerns about rising capex and margin pressure could dent near‑term profit expectations. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and stretched valuation talk: Visible insider sales and some analyst notes flagging stretched valuation increase the chance of profit‑taking after the recent run. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm's 50 day moving average is $218.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,207,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,815,090. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 499,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,465,945. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557,736 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here