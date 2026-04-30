Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amazon.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $307.66.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $5.83 on Thursday, hitting $257.21. The stock had a trading volume of 44,392,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,773,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $183.85 and a 1 year high of $273.88. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $222.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,450,040. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 128,035 shares of company stock worth $28,827,479 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $89,708,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and AWS strength: Amazon beat estimates as AWS grew rapidly, giving tangible evidence that AI demand is driving higher cloud revenue (a primary bull case). Read More.

Q1 results and AWS strength: Amazon beat estimates as AWS grew rapidly, giving tangible evidence that AI demand is driving higher cloud revenue (a primary bull case). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large AI/backlog signals commercial demand: Management highlighted a multi‑hundred‑billion backlog tied to AI customers, supporting the rationale for AWS and on‑prem/chip monetization opportunities. Read More.

Large AI/backlog signals commercial demand: Management highlighted a multi‑hundred‑billion backlog tied to AI customers, supporting the rationale for AWS and on‑prem/chip monetization opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: OpenAI + AWS distribution win: OpenAI models are coming to AWS/Bedrock (limited preview), enlarging Amazon’s addressable market for high‑margin AI cloud services. Read More.

OpenAI + AWS distribution win: OpenAI models are coming to AWS/Bedrock (limited preview), enlarging Amazon’s addressable market for high‑margin AI cloud services. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: New AI product monetization: Amazon rolled out consumer and enterprise AI features (audio Q&A on product pages, expanded Connect agentic tools) that could lift ads/retail and service revenue but will take time to scale. Read More.

New AI product monetization: Amazon rolled out consumer and enterprise AI features (audio Q&A on product pages, expanded Connect agentic tools) that could lift ads/retail and service revenue but will take time to scale. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sellers adopting AI on the marketplace: Amazon says independent sellers are using AI tools to drive sales and cut costs — a positive for GMV and marketplace economics, but incremental to near‑term top‑line. Read More.

Sellers adopting AI on the marketplace: Amazon says independent sellers are using AI tools to drive sales and cut costs — a positive for GMV and marketplace economics, but incremental to near‑term top‑line. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CapEx and margin concerns: Despite the beat, management signaled heavy AI/data‑center spending and rising memory/chip prices — investors fear elevated capex will pressure near‑term operating income. That commentary drove intra‑day weakness. Read More.

CapEx and margin concerns: Despite the beat, management signaled heavy AI/data‑center spending and rising memory/chip prices — investors fear elevated capex will pressure near‑term operating income. That commentary drove intra‑day weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Big‑Tech AI spending scrutiny: Broader headlines warn of $700–800B AI capex across hyperscalers and label some spending a potential misallocation, which raises investor sensitivity to ROI timing. Read More.

Big‑Tech AI spending scrutiny: Broader headlines warn of $700–800B AI capex across hyperscalers and label some spending a potential misallocation, which raises investor sensitivity to ROI timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory & insider signals: EU plans to target cloud/AI services raise compliance risk; a director sale (10b5‑1) is a routine disclosure but can add short‑term selling pressure. Read More. · Read More.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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