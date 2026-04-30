Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Monness Crespi & Hardt Analyst Says

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $280.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt's target price points to a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price target on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.66.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,392,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,773,793. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $183.85 and a fifty-two week high of $273.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.16. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,207,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,815,090. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,035 shares of company stock valued at $28,827,479. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and AWS strength: Amazon beat estimates as AWS grew rapidly, giving tangible evidence that AI demand is driving higher cloud revenue (a primary bull case). Read More.

Q1 results and AWS strength: Amazon beat estimates as AWS grew rapidly, giving tangible evidence that AI demand is driving higher cloud revenue (a primary bull case). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large AI/backlog signals commercial demand: Management highlighted a multi‑hundred‑billion backlog tied to AI customers, supporting the rationale for AWS and on‑prem/chip monetization opportunities. Read More.

Large AI/backlog signals commercial demand: Management highlighted a multi‑hundred‑billion backlog tied to AI customers, supporting the rationale for AWS and on‑prem/chip monetization opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: OpenAI + AWS distribution win: OpenAI models are coming to AWS/Bedrock (limited preview), enlarging Amazon’s addressable market for high‑margin AI cloud services. Read More.

OpenAI + AWS distribution win: OpenAI models are coming to AWS/Bedrock (limited preview), enlarging Amazon’s addressable market for high‑margin AI cloud services. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: New AI product monetization: Amazon rolled out consumer and enterprise AI features (audio Q&A on product pages, expanded Connect agentic tools) that could lift ads/retail and service revenue but will take time to scale. Read More.

New AI product monetization: Amazon rolled out consumer and enterprise AI features (audio Q&A on product pages, expanded Connect agentic tools) that could lift ads/retail and service revenue but will take time to scale. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sellers adopting AI on the marketplace: Amazon says independent sellers are using AI tools to drive sales and cut costs — a positive for GMV and marketplace economics, but incremental to near‑term top‑line. Read More.

Sellers adopting AI on the marketplace: Amazon says independent sellers are using AI tools to drive sales and cut costs — a positive for GMV and marketplace economics, but incremental to near‑term top‑line. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CapEx and margin concerns: Despite the beat, management signaled heavy AI/data‑center spending and rising memory/chip prices — investors fear elevated capex will pressure near‑term operating income. That commentary drove intra‑day weakness. Read More.

CapEx and margin concerns: Despite the beat, management signaled heavy AI/data‑center spending and rising memory/chip prices — investors fear elevated capex will pressure near‑term operating income. That commentary drove intra‑day weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Big‑Tech AI spending scrutiny: Broader headlines warn of $700–800B AI capex across hyperscalers and label some spending a potential misallocation, which raises investor sensitivity to ROI timing. Read More.

Big‑Tech AI spending scrutiny: Broader headlines warn of $700–800B AI capex across hyperscalers and label some spending a potential misallocation, which raises investor sensitivity to ROI timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory & insider signals: EU plans to target cloud/AI services raise compliance risk; a director sale (10b5‑1) is a routine disclosure but can add short‑term selling pressure. Read More. · Read More.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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