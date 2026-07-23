Ambev (ABEV) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Ambev to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $4.0501 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Ambev (NYSE:ABEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, analysts expect Ambev to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Ambev Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0092 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Ambev's payout ratio is 10.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ambev

In related news, insider Paulo Andre Zagman sold 136,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $464,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 230,535 shares in the company, valued at $786,124.35. This trade represents a 37.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 172,969,655 shares of the company's stock worth $427,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ambev by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,462,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,293,000 after buying an additional 33,842,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ambev by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,505,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,288,000 after buying an additional 2,479,310 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Ambev by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,409,316 shares of the company's stock worth $32,624,000 after buying an additional 5,740,155 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,135,697 shares of the company's stock worth $32,445,000 after buying an additional 9,361,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ambev from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ambev from $2.65 to $2.90 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered Ambev from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ambev from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABEV

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev NYSE: ABEV is a Brazilian-based beverage company that produces, distributes and markets a broad portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The company's core business centers on brewing and selling beer, alongside a range of soft drinks, bottled water, energy drinks and other malt-based beverages. Headquartered in São Paulo, Ambev operates an integrated value chain that covers manufacturing, packaging, logistics and commercial sales to retail, on-premise and institutional customers.

The company traces its origins to the 1999 merger of two historic Brazilian breweries, and later became part of the broader global brewing group through subsequent industry consolidations.

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