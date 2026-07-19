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Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • Ambiq Micro received a consensus “Hold” rating from eight covering analysts, with four buy ratings, three holds, and one sell; the average 12-month price target is about $71.83.
  • Recent analyst moves were mixed, including UBS raising its target to $70, Northland setting $86, and Roth Capital initiating a buy rating with a $125 target, while Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell rating.
  • Insiders have been selling shares, including the CFO and a director, and insiders sold 222,477 shares worth about $16.3 million over the last quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.8333.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMBQ. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambiq Micro in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ambiq Micro from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ambiq Micro from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMBQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambiq Micro news, CFO Jeffrey G. Winzeler sold 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,817,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 94,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,598,210.50. The trade was a 21.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Chen sold 70,592 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $5,632,535.68. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,477 shares of company stock worth $16,304,893. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambiq Micro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBQ. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in Ambiq Micro by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 862,175 shares of the company's stock worth $21,908,000 after buying an additional 165,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the third quarter worth approximately $13,050,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambiq Micro by 2,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 307,887 shares of the company's stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 295,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,201,000.

Ambiq Micro Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of AMBQ stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.50. Ambiq Micro has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

About Ambiq Micro

(Get Free Report)

Ambiq Micro NYSE: AMBQ is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company's core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq's products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company's flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

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Analyst Recommendations for Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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