Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Shares Down 10.9% - Time to Sell?

Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ - Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.75 and last traded at $73.2760. 365,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 509,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.22.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ambiq Micro from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ambiq Micro from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research raised Ambiq Micro from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Ambiq Micro in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $86.00 target price on Ambiq Micro in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambiq Micro presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMBQ

Ambiq Micro Trading Down 10.3%

The business's 50-day moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Sean Chihhsiang Chen sold 55,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,947,509.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,294.75. This represents a 31.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fumihide Esaka sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $4,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 391,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,391,053.78. This trade represents a 13.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 222,477 shares of company stock valued at $16,304,893 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambiq Micro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the third quarter worth about $13,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambiq Micro by 2,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 307,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 295,927 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the third quarter worth approximately $8,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ambiq Micro by 671.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,335 shares of the company's stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 175,247 shares in the last quarter.

About Ambiq Micro

Ambiq Micro NYSE: AMBQ is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company's core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq's products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company's flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

Further Reading

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