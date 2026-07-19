AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Texas Capital upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

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AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE AMC opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.08.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $979.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More AMC Entertainment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AMC Entertainment this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam M. Aron bought 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,437,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,087.60. This represents a 11.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 90.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,657 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $34,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company's stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company's core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark's RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

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