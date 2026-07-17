AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.09 and traded as low as $68.50. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 463 shares.

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AMCON Distributing Stock Down 2.8%

The firm has a market cap of $67.13 million, a P/E ratio of 146.79 and a beta of -0.22. The firm's fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.17.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $715.65 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.38%.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. AMCON Distributing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in AMCON Distributing by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company's stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the company's stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 49.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company's stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, operates as a wholesale distributor of tobacco, vaping products and convenience store items. The company's core portfolio includes cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, e-liquids, snacks, beverages and general merchandise. Through its network of regional warehouses and dedicated delivery fleet, AMCON serves convenience stores, independent retailers, gas stations and small grocery outlets, offering daily restocking and inventory management solutions tailored to each customer's needs.

Covering multiple states across the Southeastern and South Central United States, AMCON maintains distribution points in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and portions of Florida and Texas.

Further Reading

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