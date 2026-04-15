Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 22.93% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMCR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.89.

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Amcor Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE AMCR opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. Amcor has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Amcor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 268,381 shares of the company's stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 43,137 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $6,426,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company's stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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