Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AS. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amer Sports

In other news, CEO Jie (James) Zheng sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $17,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,262,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,451,291.70. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,050.25. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 833,580 shares of company stock valued at $29,200,266 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AS. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 44.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,674 shares of the company's stock worth $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 358,536 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 103.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,404 shares of the company's stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the second quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Amer Sports by 276.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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