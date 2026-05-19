Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 4,619,576 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session's volume of 4,469,892 shares.The stock last traded at $34.6190 and had previously closed at $33.15.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Amer Sports's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Amer Sports this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Amer Sports from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $47.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amer Sports

Insider Buying and Selling at Amer Sports

In other Amer Sports news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 6,005 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $217,741.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,883.28. The trade was a 33.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $414,741.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $553,871.50. The trade was a 42.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 27,125 shares of company stock worth $956,673 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amer Sports by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,466 shares of the company's stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 18,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

Amer Sports Stock Up 3.4%

The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.16. The stock's 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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