Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:AMTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:AMTB - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.6667.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMTB opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $924.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.56 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 8.83%. Analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amerant Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company's stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the company's stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company's stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp is the bank holding company and parent of Amerant Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. Amerant Bank delivers a comprehensive range of deposit and lending products to both retail and commercial clients, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer mortgages, and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers specialized services such as treasury management, international trade finance, foreign exchange, and asset-based lending to support the complex needs of corporate and high-net-worth customers.

Tracing its roots to the early 1980s, Amerant has grown through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amerant Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amerant Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Amerant Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here