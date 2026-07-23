Ameren (AEE) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Ameren to announce earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $2.2773 billion for the quarter. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ameren to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $111.99 on Thursday. Ameren has a 1 year low of $96.57 and a 1 year high of $118.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $35,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,557,971.44. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,290,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $528,278,000 after acquiring an additional 149,952 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,177 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,388 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. BTIG Research began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ameren from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameren from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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