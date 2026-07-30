Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.250-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ameren from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Ameren from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ameren from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Ameren Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of AEE traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,338. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.54. Ameren has a 1-year low of $96.57 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Ameren's payout ratio is presently 53.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $35,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,971.44. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Ameren

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameren this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ameren posted second-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders of $314 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, up from $275 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier. EPS exceeded the $1.08 analyst consensus by $0.05. Ameren Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Ameren posted second-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders of $314 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, up from $275 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier. EPS exceeded the $1.08 analyst consensus by $0.05. Positive Sentiment: The utility reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.25 to $5.45, broadly consistent with analysts’ expectations. Ameren Missouri earnings increased to $157 million from $150 million, while Ameren Transmission earnings rose to $96 million from $86 million, reflecting benefits from infrastructure investments. Ameren posts stronger second-quarter 2026 earnings growth

The utility reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.25 to $5.45, broadly consistent with analysts’ expectations. Ameren Missouri earnings increased to $157 million from $150 million, while Ameren Transmission earnings rose to $96 million from $86 million, reflecting benefits from infrastructure investments. Neutral Sentiment: Ameren’s earnings growth was partly offset by higher operations and maintenance expenses. Institutional positioning was mixed in the latest reported quarter, with 449 investors adding shares and 294 reducing positions.

Ameren’s earnings growth was partly offset by higher operations and maintenance expenses. Institutional positioning was mixed in the latest reported quarter, with 449 investors adding shares and 294 reducing positions. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter operating revenue fell to $2.092 billion from $2.221 billion a year earlier and missed the $2.27 billion consensus estimate. The revenue shortfall may raise concerns about near-term demand and operating execution despite the EPS beat. Ameren Q2 2026 Net Income Rises to $314 Million

Second-quarter operating revenue fell to $2.092 billion from $2.221 billion a year earlier and missed the $2.27 billion consensus estimate. The revenue shortfall may raise concerns about near-term demand and operating execution despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Ameren’s internal analysis reportedly shows that its planned large gas plant would still leave the Midwest short of power and reserves needed to meet rising data-center demand. That could increase scrutiny during next month’s approval process and add execution, regulatory and capital-spending risk. Reuters analysis of Ameren’s planned gas plant

Ameren’s internal analysis reportedly shows that its planned large gas plant would still leave the Midwest short of power and reserves needed to meet rising data-center demand. That could increase scrutiny during next month’s approval process and add execution, regulatory and capital-spending risk. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider-trading data showed nine insider sales and no purchases over the past six months, a secondary signal that may temper investor confidence.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 124.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 19.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $459,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ameren by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,144 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company's stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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