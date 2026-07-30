Go Pro
→ Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Meta’s Earnings Show Why Wall Street Is Losing Patience With AI Spending

Leo Miller
Written by Leo Miller | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 30, 2026
Illustration of the Meta infinity logo glowing in blue and purple inside a futuristic building with city skyline views.

Key Points

  • Meta’s second-quarter revenue beat expectations, but legal charges, severance costs and AI infrastructure spending weighed on reported earnings.
  • The company raised the low end of its 2026 capital expenditure outlook, keeping investor attention on the timing of AI returns.
  • Meta’s ad business remains strong, but investors are still waiting for clearer evidence that AI can create meaningful non-advertising revenue streams.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Meta Platforms.

A week after Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOG reported earnings, it was Meta Platforms' NASDAQ: META turn to provide the latest financial litmus test among AI hyperscalers.

Meta Platforms Today

Meta Platforms, Inc. stock logo
METAMETA 90-day performance
Meta Platforms
$532.46 -53.15 (-9.08%)
As of 01:43 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$520.26
$796.25
Dividend Yield
0.39%
P/E Ratio
19.35
Price Target
$820.12
Add to Watchlist
Unfortunately for Meta, the stock suffered a similar post-earnings fate as Alphabet. Shares dropped approximately 6% in after-hours trading, not far off from the roughly 7% decline Alphabet saw.

Meta disappointed on multiple fronts, some quantitative and others qualitative. However, some of these factors are not as negative as they may initially seem. Investors are still waiting for Meta to translate its massive AI spending into the massive non-advertising opportunities the company sees. Patience remains a key factor in realizing significant potential gains in Meta stock going forward.

Legal Charges Drive the Earnings Miss

Meta’s revenue came in at $60.80 billion in Q2, an increase of 28% year-over-year (YOY). This was solidly above estimates of $60.22 billion. Ad impressions delivered rose 14% YOY, a notable deceleration versus 19% in Q1, while price paid per ad growth remained strong at 12%. However, the first real area where Meta ran into trouble was on earnings per share (EPS). EPS was $6.18, dropping about 13% YOY. This compares to analyst estimates of $7.13, which implied growth of near 0%.

Still, the miss is not as drastic as it appears when adjusting for certain expenses. Meta noted that it faced $2.40 billion in legal charges, as well as $1.18 billion in severance expense charges. This was a result of youth-related legal issues and the company’s recent layoffs, which affected around 8,000 employees. Looking beyond these expenses, Meta’s operating income would have been $22.35 billion, a roughly 9% increase rather than the 8% decline it reported. Holding its interest expenses, tax rate and share count constant would result in EPS of around $7.30, solidly exceeding estimates.

Because the company’s headcount reduction should result in lower expenses over time, it is fair not to hold the $1.18 billion against it. However, as a social media business with a massive reach, large occasional legal expenses are a real risk.

Overall, it is positive that Meta exceeded EPS expectations from a purely operational standpoint. However, investors should not forget the fact that legal issues can significantly hurt Meta’s reported profitability. As Meta notes, “we continue to see scrutiny on youth-related issues in several markets and have a number of youth-related trials scheduled for this year in the U.S., which may ultimately result in a material loss."

Meta Misses on Q3 Guidance, Provides Little Detail on Non-Ad Opportunities

Another disappointing aspect of Meta’s report was its Q3 revenue guidance. The company expects sales of $61 billion to $64 billion, or $62.5 billion at the midpoint. This midpoint was moderately below the $63.2 billion that analysts expected. However, it is worth noting that the company’s guidance range still extends beyond $63.2 billion at the upper end.

Meta also raised its capital expenditure guidance (CapEx), although the increase was small. The company expects to spend between $130 billion and $145 billion on CapEx in 2026, or $137.5 billion at the midpoint. That is up from its prior range of $125 billion to $145 billion, with a midpoint of $135 billion, implying a roughly 1.9% increase. However, when combined with a reported EPS miss and Q3 revenue guidance miss, even a slight CapEx increase is not what markets want to see.

Meta Platforms MarketRank™ Stock Analysis

Overall MarketRank™
99th Percentile
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
50.7% Upside
Short Interest Level
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Weak
News Sentiment
0.77mentions of Meta Platforms in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Proj. Earnings Growth
19.56%
See Full Analysis

Meta also didn’t share many specifics regarding its more forward-looking opportunities, such as cloud or Muse Spark 1.1 adoption. On cloud, the company said that it sees a “large enterprise opportunity” in “potentially selling compute directly," framing it as a possibility rather than a decided move. Meta added, “We're getting a lot of offers for compute at a significant premium over what we paid for it." Cloud was one of several large enterprise opportunities that Meta outlined.

Others included its Application Programming Interface (API), which is how it plans to monetize its models, like Muse Spark 1.1. Notably, the company said the number of people interacting with the Meta AI assistant each day has risen 60% since it rebuilt Meta AI and integrated Muse Spark. This indicates that the model is making Meta AI significantly more useful. The other enterprise opportunity is business agents.

Meta also said it was “developing new personal agents that will be the foundation for our next wave of products and revenue lines in the months and years ahead.” However, regarding future products and revenue streams, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s line “we'll have more to share on all of this soon” sums up the call.

As Investors Wait, Meta’s Free Cash Flow Falls Below $1 Billion

Meta is growing at a strong pace, but the company’s non-advertising AI revenue generation continues to be a wait-and-see game. The Muse Spark 1.1 API, Cloud, and the various agents Meta is developing are the main non-advertising opportunities to watch going forward. In the meantime, Meta’s free cash flow dropped to just $784 million as it continues to spend billions on AI infrastructure to realize these opportunities.

Meta isn’t alone in sending its free cash flow to historically low levels; Alphabet’s free cash flow came in at -$5.9 billion in Q2. These are reminders that hyperscalers will continue to spend big on AI, even if the market may not be rewarding them at this point.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms Right Now?

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Leo Miller
About The Author

Leo Miller

Contributing Author

Learn More about Leo Miller
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Meta Platforms (META)
4.9499 of 5 stars		$531.74-9.2%0.39%19.33Moderate Buy$799.18
Alphabet (GOOG)
4.7618 of 5 stars		$334.33-0.4%0.26%16.81Buy$410.09
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
You‘ll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won‘t Last)
You'll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won't Last)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines