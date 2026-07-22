Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $121.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.14% from the company's current price.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Ameren from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ameren from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameren from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.83.

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Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.11. 306,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,984. Ameren has a 1-year low of $96.57 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $35,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,557,971.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 19.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 42.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,802 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 48.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company's stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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