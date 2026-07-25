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Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Ameren logo with Utilities background
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Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ameren from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ameren from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research set a $126.00 price target on Ameren in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Ameren Stock Up 0.4%

AEE stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren has a 1-year low of $96.57 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $35,451.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,557,971.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its position in Ameren by 2.2% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 4,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,269 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co grew its position in Ameren by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 14,759 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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