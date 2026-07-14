Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.5556.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Weiss Ratings cut Ameresco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ameresco from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Ameresco Stock Down 4.8%

AMRC stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $401.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $362.92 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.59%.Ameresco's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.280 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $713,521.97. This trade represents a 31.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379.84. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,355 shares of company stock valued at $852,270. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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