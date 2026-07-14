Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Up 7.1% - Here's Why

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.4410. Approximately 83,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 555,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ameresco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMRC

Ameresco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Ameresco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.59%.The firm had revenue of $401.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.280 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In related news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $46,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $479,774. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $713,521.97. This trade represents a 31.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 26,355 shares of company stock worth $852,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company's stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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