Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMRC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Ameresco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Ameresco from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.56.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.58. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $401.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.92 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.280 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,070.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,774. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $322,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,111 shares in the company, valued at $713,521.97. This represents a 31.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,730 shares of company stock worth $861,813. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 550.8% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,089,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 64.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,441 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 59,006 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 8.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 225,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company's stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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