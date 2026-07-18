American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Melius Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.37.

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Read Our Latest Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.13 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 56,456 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,016,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 969,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,442,594. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,844,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 502,506 shares of the airline's stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,025.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,191,912 shares of the airline's stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,013 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $453,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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