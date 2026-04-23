American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.200-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2026 guidance to -0.400-1.100 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 1.25. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($1.39). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.13 billion. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,670,800 shares of the airline's stock worth $153,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,934,622 shares of the airline's stock worth $106,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,483,781 shares of the airline's stock worth $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 406,393 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,869,928 shares of the airline's stock worth $74,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,349,837 shares of the airline's stock worth $51,353,000 after purchasing an additional 96,145 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

Further Reading

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