American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading Up 7.3% After Earnings Beat

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.5450. Approximately 21,603,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 83,633,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business's revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.700--0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.650-0.650 EPS.

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Key Stories Impacting American Airlines Group

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 56,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,016,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 969,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,442,594. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,353 shares of the airline's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the airline's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the airline's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,282 shares of the airline's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company's stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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