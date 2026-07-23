American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.700--0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.9 billion-$16.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.9 billion. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2026 guidance to -0.650-0.650 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $14.79 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.36%.American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.700--0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.650-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 56,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,016,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 969,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,442,594. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting American Airlines Group

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Airlines delivered a Q2 earnings and revenue beat, along with record quarterly revenue, which supports the stock. American Airlines continues to execute on commercial priorities, delivering highest quarterly revenue in company history

American Airlines delivered a Q2 earnings and revenue beat, along with record quarterly revenue, which supports the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have noted the stock has already climbed this year, but opinions remain split on whether the valuation is justified. American Airlines Stock Has Climbed 24% This Year, but Analysts Can’t Agree on Its Worth

Analysts have noted the stock has already climbed this year, but opinions remain split on whether the valuation is justified. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching the company’s long-term push to close the profitability gap with Delta and United, though that remains a future goal rather than an immediate catalyst. Can American Airlines (AAL) Close the Profitability Gap With Delta and United?

Investors are also watching the company’s long-term push to close the profitability gap with Delta and United, though that remains a future goal rather than an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The company’s updated full-year 2026 EPS guidance of -0.65 to 0.65 came in well below the consensus estimate of $0.35, signaling uneven profit expectations ahead.

The company’s updated full-year 2026 EPS guidance of came in well below the consensus estimate of $0.35, signaling uneven profit expectations ahead. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of -0.70 to -0.10 also missed expectations, even though revenue guidance of $15.9 billion to $16.3 billion roughly matched forecasts.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the airline's stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $145,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the airline's stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the airline's stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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