American Assets Trust (AAT) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.100 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.16%.The company had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.78 million. On average, analysts expect American Assets Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Assets Trust alerts: Sign Up

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. American Assets Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 468.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Assets Trust

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,674 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,490 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 534.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,329 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across multiple asset classes. The company's holdings include retail centers, office buildings, multifamily communities and select hotel and resort properties. American Assets Trust pursues an integrated strategy combining proactive redevelopment, leasing initiatives and sustainable design to enhance asset value and drive long-term growth.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Diego, California, American Assets Trust has built a presence in key markets along the West Coast and select western U.S.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Assets Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Assets Trust wasn't on the list.

While American Assets Trust currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here