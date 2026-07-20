American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DCH. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.43.

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American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0%

DCH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.38. 588,685 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,620. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. American Axle & Manufacturing's quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

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