American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.70 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.20% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCH. Zacks Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.33.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE DCH opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. American Axle & Manufacturing's revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

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