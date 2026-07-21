Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
American Bitcoin logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • American Bitcoin Corp. has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold" based on five covering firms, with three buy ratings, one hold, and one sell. The average 12-month price target is $45.00.
  • The stock has been volatile, recently trading up 11.7% to $6.45, with a market cap of about $456.95 million and a beta of 3.81. Its shares have traded far below the $217.80 52-week high.
  • Recent results were weak: the company reported an EPS loss of $1.20 versus expectations for a profit and posted $62.12 million in revenue, below estimates. It also showed negative profitability metrics, including a negative net margin of 69.42%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised American Bitcoin from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Maxim Group set a $15.00 target price on American Bitcoin and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of American Bitcoin in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Bitcoin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Bitcoin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of American Bitcoin by 1,031.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Bitcoin during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Bitcoin during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Bitcoin during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kitching Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Bitcoin in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Bitcoin Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTC traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,368,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.81. American Bitcoin has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $217.80. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24.

American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.85 million. American Bitcoin had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 69.42%.

American Bitcoin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in American Bitcoin Right Now?

Before you consider American Bitcoin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Bitcoin wasn't on the list.

While American Bitcoin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines