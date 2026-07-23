American Electric Power (AEP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect American Electric Power to announce earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $5.3886 billion for the quarter. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Electric Power to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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American Electric Power Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $133.07 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $105.70 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.36 and a 200 day moving average of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on American Electric Power from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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