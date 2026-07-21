American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Plans $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th.

American Electric Power has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. American Electric Power has a payout ratio of 60.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Get AEP alerts: Sign Up

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $131.05 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $105.70 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Electric Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Electric Power wasn't on the list.

While American Electric Power currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here