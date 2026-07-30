American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.250-6.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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American Electric Power Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $129.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.69. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $105.70 and a 1-year high of $140.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.12). American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is 55.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on American Electric Power from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.71.

Read Our Latest Report on AEP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 1,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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