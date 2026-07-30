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Palantir’s Earnings Setup Puts Its AI Growth Story Back on Trial Again

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 30, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

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Chris Markoch
About The Author

Chris Markoch

Associate Editor & Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
4.6264 of 5 stars		$123.00-0.4%N/A138.20Moderate Buy$189.88
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.9408 of 5 stars		$390.54-0.7%0.93%23.25Moderate Buy$555.44
Cisco Systems (CSCO)
4.726 of 5 stars		$112.44-2.7%1.49%36.51Moderate Buy$123.14
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.7703 of 5 stars		$226.27-2.0%N/A27.07Moderate Buy$313.43
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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