American Express (AXP) Projected to Announce Earnings on Friday

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect American Express to post earnings of $4.41 per share and revenue of $19.6887 billion for the quarter. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Express to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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American Express Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:AXP opened at $361.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. American Express has a one year low of $288.34 and a one year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $328.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.16.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised American Express from a "positive" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Freedom Capital raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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