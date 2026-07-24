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American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
American Express logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • American Express updated its FY 2026 guidance, forecasting EPS of 17.30 to 17.90 versus the consensus estimate of 17.69. It also set revenue guidance at $79.5 billion, roughly in line with Wall Street expectations.
  • The company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates, reporting $4.53 per share versus the $4.39 consensus, though revenue came in below forecasts at $14.99 billion versus $19.70 billion expected.
  • Analysts remain mostly positive but mixed, with the stock carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $374.11. American Express shares were down 2.3% in Friday trading, despite recent price target increases from several firms.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.300-17.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.5 billion-$79.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.4 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Freedom Capital raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $340.61 on Friday. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The stock has a market cap of $232.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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